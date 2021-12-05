Sara shakes a leg with 'ultra cool' Ranveer Singh on 'Chaka chak'

Chennai :

Sara posted the video on Instagram on Sunday, where she and her 'Simmba' co-star gave an impromptu performance on the track.





In the clip, Ranveer looks sharp dressed in a white t-shirt and denims paired with a jacket and boots, while Sara looked stunning in Benarasi Indian wear.









The two are seen dancing to the number in a garden. While Sara aces her steps from the song, Ranveer hilariously improvises with a little salsa and some impromptu dance.





She captioned the video, which currently has 5,50,000 views: "Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh Proving yet again why he's King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You're (gold emoji)."





'Atrangi Re' also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L. Rai directorial is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.