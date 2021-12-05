‘A spoken parlour game led to writing Bachelor script’

Chennai :





A still from Bachelor









KAUSHIK RAJARAMAN





Despite promoting their film Bachelor round the clock in the last few days, the energy levels of GV Prakash, Sathish Selvakumar and Divya Bharathi looked intact. They were laughing and talking about various things and cracking jokes before they settled down for a chat. “We are glad that the sun is out and people do not have to wade through floods to catch a show of Bachelor in the opening weekend,” says GV. It might look trivial but from his perspective it is crucial as this will lay a solid platform, not only for his films but other films as well.





“This is my first theatrical release in almost two years and I want to see how the audience reacts to it. I want to know their feedback. When one film does well, the audience starts believing in me, Sathish, Divya and Tamil cinema as well. Over the last few weeks, there have been films that have done well at the box-office, which in turn has resulted in a good footfall in theatres for other films too,” he explains.





The teaser, trailer and promo videos of the movie, that deals with toxic relationships and other facets of it, struck a chord with the young audience.





“I wrote the story keeping them in mind. The film is for adults, for youngsters who are above 18 and also for newly married couples. I didn’t have any inhibitions in penning this as I have written it with conviction. And I wanted a young actor like GV, who could portray those emotions well,” added Sathish.





When asked if Bachelor is inspired from his life, Sathish replied, “The story happened to my friend and one of his friends. We were discussing story ideas in a spoken parlour game where one idea starts from the last word of the previous one. It is like a story antaakshari. So, when it came to me, I remembered my conversation with my friend and started weaving a story from there.”





Adding to her director’s point, Divya said that it is because of those emotions, she feels that Bachelor could be a perfect launch pad for her. “There is love, drama and fun to all the characters you will see in the movie. I liked the story immediately and couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity. Also, having GV as a co-star is a blessing for a debutante. He makes you comfortable and pushes his boundaries for the chemistry to look good on screen,” Divya said.





“It is important. I tell not only my heroines but all my co-stars to do what it requires to make the scene look good. I have even asked my co-stars to hit me as hard as they can for the scene to look natural. In my next film, Jail, there is a specific scene that requires me to hug Radikaa ma’am so tight. I asked for her permission if I could do it and the scene has come out really well,” GV Prakash smiles. The team clicks selfies on the premises with their fans and poses for our cameraman.