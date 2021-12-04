Spotify's most streamed: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Justin Bieber

Seoul :

According to the Spotify Wrapped 2021 data, BTS ranked third after the Puerto Rican vocalist Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, thanks to its hit single 'Butter'. The K-pop group was followed by Drake and Justin Bieber.





BTS topped the list among Korean artistes, followed by BLACKPINK, TWICE, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together. IU was the only individual artiste in the top 10 list of the most-streamed Korean artistes.





Six of the 10 most-played K-pop songs were from BTS with 'Butter', 'Dynamite', 'Permission to Dance' and 'Life Goes On' in the top four places. BTS also claimed nine of the top 10 most streamed K-pop albums with BLACKPINK in fourth place.