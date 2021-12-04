Kamal Haasan recovers from Covid, returns home from hospital

Chennai :

Few days ago, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to announce that he had contracted the virus after returning from a trip to the US. In fact, Kamal had tested positive hours after he hosted the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5.





"Mr Kamal Haasan who was admitted on November 22 has recovered completely from the infection. He is being discharged today and is fit to resume his routine," said the hospital bulletin.





As he was undergoing treatment, actor Ramya Krishnan was roped in to host the weekend episodes of Bigg BOss Season 5. Before Ramya was called on stage, Kamal connected to the show via video link from his hospital room and expressed his gratitude. The actor said that he was able to talk to the audience with such energy because of the protection that was provided by the vaccination while urging everyone to take their vaccination soon. He also reminded people to stay safe underlining that the “pandemic is not over yet”.





Recently, to announce his state, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote "Precautions will protect as much as possible. If we feel unwell beyond them, the actions we take may heal us quickly. I'm recovering from the infection. I am amused by how many souls have thought of me"









The Star has his upcoming projects with Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film Vikram and the long-awaited "Indian-2". Also, Haasan also hosts the reality TV show "Bigg Boss Tamil" season 5 on the Star Vijay channel.