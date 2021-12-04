Looking beyond Major, Adivi Sesh eyes big projects

Chennai :

It is reported that Adivi Sesh, even before his movie Major hits the screens, has been offered to act in a couple of interesting ventures. Among the offers Adivi Sesh has in his kitty, reports believe, there are two Hindi movies.





The Goodachari actor also hinted at his Bollywood appearance, as he spoke to the media recently. “I have zeroed a couple of Hindi movies, which will be made official only after ‘Major’ gets released at the theaters”, Adivi Sesh said.





Major will have a simultaneous release in Hindi and all South Indian languages. Sesh has prepared his team to kick-start promotions for Major, as the release date is nearing. Being it the biography of 26/11 Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Sesh has done adequate research before stepping into the shoes of a fighter.