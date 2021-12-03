Actor Siddharth: Stop persecuting the film industry

Actor Siddharth, who recently appeared in the movie 'Maha Samudram' alongside Sharwanand, had written a series of tweets on Thursday questioning the government on low cap of movie ticket prices.
The first time I saw a movie abroad was 25 years ago. I used my student I-card and saw a movie for 8 dollars. That was Rs. 200 at the time. Today our films match all countries in technology, talent and employment.... #SaveCinema— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 2, 2021
Don't tell us how to do our business. Tax us, yes, censor us, as illogically as you do. Don't throw producers and their employees out of their livelihood.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 2, 2021
Nobody is forcing anyone tk watch films.. many people encouraged piracy saying they want entertainment for free. #SaveCinema
Would you go and question politicians or businessmen who came from poverty and died billionaires? Stop persecuting the film industry. #SaveCinema— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 2, 2021
