Actor Siddharth: Stop persecuting the film industry

Hyderabad :

Siddharth suggested the Andhra Pradesh government, to calculate the average house rent and per capita consumer spending on durables, and then decide the prices of movie tickets. He also brings in, a simple example of how much money he had spent on watching a movie, when he watched a movie abroad, for the first time.





"The first time I saw a movie abroad was 25 years ago. I used my student I-card and saw a movie for 8 dollars. That was Rs. 200 at the time. Today our films match all countries in technology, talent and employment.... #SaveCinema", Siddharth's Tweet reads.





Going on, about the same issue, the actor wrote: "A film's budget and scale is not decided by the consumer... It is decided by the creator and the investor. No individual has the right to decide how much anyone earns from cinema."





"Why is it that the film industry has to constantly be seen as a problem area by governments intent on telling them how to recover their investment?" the Rang De Basanti' star questioned.





Siddharth opined that the Government Orders for ticket rates and limits on the number of shows, which comes under the violation of the MRTP Act. "Give cinema and cinema halls a chance to survive. Please," he appealed.





Siddharth is one among the very few actors who have taken a stand against movie ticket price issues in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Chiranjeevi, and Director Raghavendra Rao are the celebrities who have openly given their statements on the issue to date.









Don't tell us how to do our business. Tax us, yes, censor us, as illogically as you do. Don't throw producers and their employees out of their livelihood.



