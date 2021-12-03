Money Heist Finale: 5 heart-pumping moments from Volume 1

Chennai :

Part 1 of the Season 5 premiered on September 3 this year with a bang of gunfires and violent action sequences enthralling fans up for a roller coaster ride as the show comes to its end.





Here are the five heart-thumping, emotional movements from part 1:





Tokyo's Death





Tokyo’s death is one of the most daring characters kills ever done in the series. Although Money Heist has an ensemble cast, Tokyo has always been the focal point of the series. Corberó gets the first credit in the show’s intro. More importantly, Tokyo has been the narrator throughout the entire series. We’ve watched both heists through her eyes.





In the last part of the season, Tokyo's tragic backstory is revealed. In flashbacks, we meet René (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), Tokyo’s first partner in crime. We learn how she found her true love in him and then lost him when he was shot down before her eyes in a failed bank heist. We understand how that loss hardened her heart, making her into what she is in the series. It’s a brilliantly poignant storytelling device, one that makes us adore Tokyo even more as we marvel at her complexity.





Plus it gives Corberó full range to show off her fierce acting chops. When her boyfriend Rio (Miguel Herrán) desperately struggles to rescue her, and she knows he will fail, she tells him “But now is the first day of your next life. You’ve gotta live a lot of lives, my love.” Now knowing how she lost her love, and how that fed into her aloofness about her romance with Rio, it’s one of those gratuitously heartrending scenes that Money Heist delivers with such unapologetic style, twisting that knife at the devastating loss of one of the show’s most beloved characters.





Money Heist has delivered so many death scenes now, each more moving than that last. We can only wonder what the final season will bring, keeping our fingers crossed.





Alicia torturing The Professor





In the last season, the cliffhanger of The Professor getting caught by Alicia put us into a wail and now in this season, Alicia Sierra has all the odds in her favour as she plays a dangerous game of either using the Professor as a mouthpiece to control his crew or just dangling him from a Chain. The first two episodes involve The Professor getting beaten to reveal information. But, later as Alicia Sierra gets pregnant we see the Professor helping her out with his crew. Fans are guessing that they will team up into this chaotic end.





Arturo Román tries to escape





In the first volume of the season, Arturo tries to escape out of the bank leading to extreme chaotic sequences of the battle between Professor's gang and Arturo in the bank. The blasts of guns, bombs and machine guns blasting all over the episode put viewers into a boastful experience and completely turning against him.





Berlin's Flashback Heist





Yes! Even in this season, we had Berlin's Flashback where he meets his son Rafael, who is versed in cyber security and electrical engineering and his girlfriend Tatiana who sets up a heist not so close to that Chaotic as what's happening with The Professor's gang but it seems smart enough and tough but that shocks his son on seeing his father's talent on play with him. The father-son duo makes us so emotional and even makes us miss Berlin even though we know he is dead.





But don't worry as there is said to be a spin-off on the character soon to be coming out on Netflix in 2023.





The face-off between Gandia's Army vs The Professor's army





The pen-ultimate face-off between Gandia's army vs The Professor's army is what stole the show and engaged viewers to be the gunpoint. From Gandia's army entering into the building and then both of them shooting mercilessly and throwing grenades put us on a roller coaster. The Professor's army getting weakened and trying to find a way out, Mónica Gaztambide taking stress-reducing pills and getting dizzy to Tokyo defending the whole crew from sacrificing herself. It leads our eyes to want to know more and wanting to know what will happen to the characters we much loved in the end.





Today, we will get to know soon who died and who is to be surviving in the war kind of a situation and what's more chaos is going to happen. Also, fans are very much excited to also know whether The Professor has any plans in mind or not!