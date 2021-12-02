Mirzapur Actor Brahma Mishra Found Dead in Mumbai Home

Mumbai :

Divyenndu, Mishra's co-actor from the Prime Video series, confirmed the news as he took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the latter's demise.

Divyenndu posted a throwback picture of himself with Brahma Mishra and captioned the image, "RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more Let's pray for him everyone/"

Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Shriya Pilgaonkar expressed their condolences in the comment section. While the actor's fans and his co-actors are reeling from Mishra's early demise, the cause of his death is still unknown.

In addition to 'Mirzapur', Brahma Mishra had also been a part of projects like 'Dangal', 'Manjhi - The Mountain Man', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Hawaizaada' and 'Hello Charlie'.





The police suspect that the actor died due to a cardiac arrest and have sent the body for an autopsy.





The apartment was locked from the inside, the police said, adding, a case of Accidental Death is being filed.