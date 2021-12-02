Thu, Dec 02, 2021

Mirzapur Actor Brahma Mishra Found Dead in Mumbai Home

Published: Dec 02,202108:48 PM by IANS

Updated: Dec 02,202109:38 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor Brahma Mishra, who immortalised the 'Mirzapur' character of 'Lalit' in pop culture, has passed away.

Mirzapur Actor Brahma Mishra Found Dead In Mumbai Home
Mirzapur Actor Brahma Mishra Found Dead In Mumbai Home
Mumbai:
Divyenndu, Mishra's co-actor from the Prime Video series, confirmed the news as he took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the latter's demise.
 
Divyenndu posted a throwback picture of himself with Brahma Mishra and captioned the image, "RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more Let's pray for him everyone/"
 
Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Shriya Pilgaonkar expressed their condolences in the comment section. While the actor's fans and his co-actors are reeling from Mishra's early demise, the cause of his death is still unknown.
 
In addition to 'Mirzapur', Brahma Mishra had also been a part of projects like 'Dangal', 'Manjhi - The Mountain Man', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Hawaizaada' and 'Hello Charlie'.

The police suspect that the actor died due to a cardiac arrest and have sent the body for an autopsy.

The apartment was locked from the inside, the police said, adding, a case of Accidental Death is being filed.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations