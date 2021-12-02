No photos, secret codes: Here's the list of SOPs for Vic-Kat wedding

Chennai :

Here are some of the SOPs that Katrina and Vicky have set for their wedding





1) No disclosure of wedding attendance

2) Sharing pictures and location on social media are not allowed

3) No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue

4) All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners

5) Reels or videos cannot be made at the wedding venue





While many details regarding their wedding suite, security, hotel bookings, car rentals, and guest list have been already out, new reports suggest that the duo has set SOPs for their guest and they were also made to sign an NDA clause. SOPs include no phone policy, making guests sign the NDA protocol, secret codes instead of their names.





As per the report, the hotel rooms will also have respective codes. The guests have to reveal their codes to get access to the functions and venue. The latest buzz is that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja had opted for QR codes for the wedding.





With the wedding reported to take place in presence of a limited number of people, Salman Khan sister, Arpita Khan, has also denied reports on being invited to the wedding. Neither Katrina nor Vicky has confirmed the wedding so far.