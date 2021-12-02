Mugen’s film gets Madhil Mel Kaadhal as its title

Chennai :

The rom-com produced by Shirdi Production has Divya Bharathi playing the female lead. The makers on Wednesday unveiled the title as Madhil Mel Kaadhal which has been derived from the Tamil saying ‘Madhil Mel Poonai’. When we called up the director of the film, Anjana Ali Khan, this is what she had to say. “I didn’t write the script with this title in my mind. I was once driving a car and saw a cat on the wall and much like the saying, it looked indecisive. When I thought about it, it struck me that Madhil Mel Kaadhal would be an apt title for the film,” she said with a laugh.





However, the first look poster of the film that was unveiled along with the title had Mugen and Divya as a happy couple—contrasting to the title. “They obviously have their happy moments. It is not all smooth though. For Mugen the relationship will be a roller-coaster through the film. I have been seeing this a lot among youngsters of late. They belong to my kids’ generation and as a writer, I could understand what they go through which is what I have conveyed in a light-hearted manner,” she concluded. Goutham Raj is in charge of the cinematography, while Nivas K Prasanna has composed the music. Anthony is roped in for editing. The film is in its last leg of shooting.



