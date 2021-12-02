Kamal fully recovers from COVID, can resume work from Dec 4

Chennai :

“Kamal Haasan who was admitted at the hospital on November 22 was COVID positive. He had mild symptoms for which he was treated, and he has fully recovered but has been advised to be in isolation till December 3. He will be fit to resume his routine work from December 4,” said Dr Suhas Prabhakar, Medical Director, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.





On November 22, Kamal announced in a tweet that he was COVID positive. “I had mild cough following my return from the US. When I underwent tests, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded,” he tweeted.





Kamal is also the host of the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil and had joined the sets of the show after returning from the US. He hosted the weekend episodes and displayed no signs of being ill before testing positive. The 67-year-old actor-politician continues to be involved in film making and television shows as well.