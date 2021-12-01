Pa Ranjith to direct Kamal Hassan in 2022, official announcement to be out soon

Chennai :





Ranjith too will complete the shoot of Chiyaan 61, which will be officially announced in a few days. We hear that this untitled project will be jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and another leading production house. An official announcement is expected to be made in the summer of 2022.

Yes, you heard that right. Though the film will go on floors only in the second half of 2022, the movie has been finalised. Kamal was impressed with Ranjith's storyline and agreed to bankroll the film as well. This could be his next after Papanaasam 2.