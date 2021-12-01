Ajith Kumar asks fans to stop calling him ‘Thala’

Tamil star Ajith Kumar has penned an open letter to the media and public, requesting them to not refer to him as ‘Thala’ anymore.
Chennai:
Actor Ajith Kumar on Wednesday requested media and fans to refrain themselves from addressing him as Thala or other prefix before his name.
In a release posted by Suresh Chandra, the actor has requested his fans to adress him as Ajith Kumar.
"To respected media, public and fans, I henceforth wish to be referred as Ajith Kumar or Just AK and not as "Thala" or not with any prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with Good health, happiness, success and peace of mind and contentment forever," he wrote.
The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Valimai, the film will release on the occasion of Pongal 2022. A motion picture and first-look for Valimai was revealed recently, after a year of fans asking for updates and trending the hashtag #ValimaiUpdate. Ajith Kumar apears to be playing a police officer in the film.
December 1, 2021
Conversations