Ajith Kumar asks fans to stop calling him ‘Thala’

Chennai :

Actor Ajith Kumar on Wednesday requested media and fans to refrain themselves from addressing him as Thala or other prefix before his name.





In a release posted by Suresh Chandra, the actor has requested his fans to adress him as Ajith Kumar.





"To respected media, public and fans, I henceforth wish to be referred as Ajith Kumar or Just AK and not as "Thala" or not with any prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with Good health, happiness, success and peace of mind and contentment forever," he wrote.