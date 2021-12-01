Anushka likely to make a comeback in Tamil with Vijay directorial

It has been quite a few years since actress Anushka Shetty was last seen in a straight Tamil film. It was Singam 3 aka Si 3 in 2016 the actress signed the dotted lines for a Tamil project.
Chennai: Since then she has been a part of Pan-Indian and bilingual films like Baahubali franchise, Bhaagamathie and Silence. The latest buzz is that the actress is all set to play the lead in a Tamil film that will be directed by Vijay of Thalaivi fame. Sources say that the film will be a commercial entertainer that will go on floors in January. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the third collaboration between Anushka and Vijay after Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam.
Conversations