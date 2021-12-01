Poonja Kannazhagi goes international with Macedonian orchestra

Chennai :

Produced by Noise and Grains that has made songs like Kannamma Eannamma, Thappu Paniten, and Enna Vazhka Da, the makers have gone international for Poonja Kannazhagi. “This is a melodious and a romantic number composed by Biju Sam and is crooned by Adithya RK and Reshma Shyam. Biju Sam gave us a song which was overwhelming. When we wanted to add something to it, we zeroed in on the Macedonian Orchestra. Poonja Kannazhagi is the first Tamil indie song to have a part of its song orchestrated by the prestigious Macedonian musicians,” Karthik Srinivas, the creative director of Noise and Grains told DT Next.













The 30-piece arrangement was done in a few minutes which enthralled the team of Poonja Kannazhagi. “It was all made through a zoom call. Within half an hour of our discussion, they were already in their third take and the music was sent to us within the next few minutes. We can’t wait for the song to be presented to the audience today,” added Karthik. Their music videos have also gone on to become huge hits in the last few weeks. “We have certainly planned a video for this song as well. For now, we have to see how the music will be received by the audience. Within a few weeks, plans for making it into a video will begin,” he concluded.