Tue, Nov 30, 2021

Playing a cop was quite a ride: Rima Kallingal

Published: Nov 30,202108:09 PM by IANS

Actress Rima Kallingal, who plays a police officer for the first time in fight choreographer-turned-director Stunt Silva's film 'Chithirai Sevvaanam', says playing a cop was quite a ride .

Actress Rima Kallingal (Image Courtesy: IANS)
Chennai:
Kallingal, who plays a pivotal character in the film, which has Samudrakani and Pooja Kannan playing the lead, says, "Asha Nayyar - The first time playing a Police officer was quite a ride."

Taking to social media, the actress said, "When I heard I will be directed by THE stunt master Stunt Silva, I naturally expected to throw a few punches and have a few back flips. But it was a whole beautiful, emotional journey we embarked on."

The film, which is to hit screens on December 3 on ZEE5, is about the relationship between a father and his daughter.

