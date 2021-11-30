Playing a cop was quite a ride: Rima Kallingal

Chennai :

Kallingal, who plays a pivotal character in the film, which has Samudrakani and Pooja Kannan playing the lead, says, "Asha Nayyar - The first time playing a Police officer was quite a ride."





Taking to social media, the actress said, "When I heard I will be directed by THE stunt master Stunt Silva, I naturally expected to throw a few punches and have a few back flips. But it was a whole beautiful, emotional journey we embarked on."





The film, which is to hit screens on December 3 on ZEE5, is about the relationship between a father and his daughter.