Fighting Fit: Actress-VJ Ramya Subramanian is now an integrative health coach as well

Chennai :

The actress has been certified as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, New York. She is qualified to help people get fit and lead a healthy lifestyle holistically.





The actress, who took to social media to share the happy news, wrote, "After 2 years of sleepless hours with studying weekly modules, doing assignments, live coaching calls and qualifying in every exam that came in between shoot/work/travel and life... Finally, so happy to share to you that I am a Certified 'Integrative Health Coach' now.





"Thank you God, amma, appa, dear friends and my beloved insta fam, for praying and wishing for me everytime I wrote an exam!"





During the pandemic when she had lots of spare time, a friend suggested to her that she do the course from the New York-based institute.





"Initially, it was exciting but then, there were several challenges after that. Today, after a lot of hard work, I now have this certificate in my hands. The graduation ceremony was held just four days ago. I am now a certified Integrative health coach," the actress disclosed happily.



