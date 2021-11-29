STR thanks fans for making Maanaadu a huge success

Silambarasan's Maanaadu that released on November 25 is performing well at the box office. The time loop movie has collected Rs 25 crore in just three days upon its release.
Chennai:
STR, who is basking in the success of Venkat Prabhu’s directorial, on Monday penned an emotional note and thanked his fans for the support. “The success of Maanaadu is because of the team’s effort and our faith in god. I wanted to give something in return for all those, who have loved me over the years and I am glad that it happened through this film.” The actor went on to thank his team and said, “Thanks to producer Suresh Kamatchi, director Venkat Prabhu, technicians, Maanaadu team, my parents, distributors, theatre owners, friends from the film industry, press and media, and my beloved fans.” He reminisced about breaking down on stage at the pre-release event of the film and added, “I became emotional and teared up at the event, but you ensured that my tears didn’t drop on the ground and instead showered love on me. My hearty thanks and greetings to you all.”
Prior to its release, Maanaadu faced financial struggles and was uncertain about hitting the screens until the nth hour. The film has now gone on to become one of the highest grossers in Tamil cinema for the year. Maanaadu went on to impress the who's who of Kollywood and have won their appreciation on social media. On the weekend, Rajinikanth, personally called up the entire team and spoke to them at length about how he enjoyed the movie.
Maanaadu also features SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Premgi Amaren and Karunakaran in key roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film.
