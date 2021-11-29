Vadivelu and Fahadh confirmed for Udhay’s next with Mari

Chennai :

There was a buzz that Fahadh Faasil has been approached to play a crucial role in the film. The latest is that Mari Selvaraj has finalised Fahadh for the film. Incidentally, veteran comedian Vadivelu too has been finalised to play a main character alongside Udhayanidhi in the film. “The film will go on floors in January and will be completed in April. Vadivelu was on board the project in October. Mari Selvaraj has completed the script and was awaiting Fahad’s call-sheet for the film. As, the actor was busy with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, he could allocate dates only early next year which resulted in the delay of the shoot,” said a tinseltown source. Udhayanidhi also has Nenjuku Needhi directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. Post this film, Mari Selvaraj would go on to direct Dhruv Vikram in a film based on kabaddi.



