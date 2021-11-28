Popular film choreographer Shivashankar succumbs to covid

Chennai :

Shivashankar suffered multiple organ failure. He was hospitalised for three days. He succumbed to coronavirus as his lungs were majorly infected.





The actor-choreographer who was in financial want was helped by actors Dhanush, Sonu Sood and Chiranjeevi.





He has won a national award for SS Rajamouli's Magadheera and Tamil Nadu state award for Poove Unakkaga. Shivashankar as an actor is popular for his comical role in Santhanam's Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya and a character role as a Christian missionary in Bala's Paradesi.





He is survived by his wife Suganya and two sons.