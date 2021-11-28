Thalapathy Vijay looks uber-cool in a special 'Beast' pic

Chennai :

A special post from director Nelson Dilipkumar came as a surprise gift for Vijay fans who were eager for an update of their star's upcoming 'Beast'.





Celebrating 100-days of shoot, the cast of 'Beast' with Vijay in the centre were posing as a stylish musical band. Director Nelson Dilipkumar posted in his Instagram a Hawaiian-themed pic with all the cast members playing an instrument as Vijay looks at Nelson.





The film is billed to be an invasion-thriller where Vijay rescues people from a shopping mall sieged by terrorists.









Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film was extensively shot in places like Chennai and Georgia. Top South heroine Pooja Hegde will play the female lead, popular Malayalam actor Tom Shine Chacko plays an important role and ace-director Selvaraghavan will play the baddie. Anirudh Ravichander joins Nelson for the third time for 'Beast'.





The film is eying a Summer 2022 release.