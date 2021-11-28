Janhvi joins 'Pooja, what is this behaviour' viral meme

Mumbai :

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared the video. In the clip, the actress re-enacted the entire scene, which originally was a fight between contestants Shonali Nagrani and Pooja in 'Bigg Boss'.





The clip shows Janhvi, who is dressed in a blue top paired with white shorts, kicking an object which hits Lynn.





Lynn then mouths the line: "Pooja, what is this behaviour?" Janhvi, who essays Pooja's role, replies that she kicked it by mistake.





Janhvi captioned the video: "Do you guys think I need help." To which, her actor-brother Arjun Kapoor replied: "YES."













Janhvi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor said "'m praying for u." On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in films 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Dostana 2'.