Fans light fireworks during 'Antim' show in theatre, Salman Khan objects

Mumbai :

The 'Dabangg' star, on Saturday, took to Instagram and shared a video of the sight and urged theatre owners to not allow firecrackers inside the hall as he said that using it "could prove to be a huge fire hazard."





The 45-second clip showcased that firecrackers were used when Salman made his appearance on the screen.





Salman wrote: "Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others."





He added: "My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u."





Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Antim: The Final Truth' also stars Salman's brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma.