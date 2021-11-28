On Location: It's a long night for team Aadhar

Chennai :

A city studio was buzzing at midnight — generator sets were running, and director PS Ramnath was giving out instructions to his assistants. An auto rickshaw is being brought into the sets as actors Karunas, Riythvika and Ineya walk in. “This is an important sequence in the film where Ineya rides the auto and helps Riythvika deliver a baby in the hospital. We have explored feminism from a different perspective with Ineya’s character. That will be one of the high points of the film,” he tells us. Talking about collaborating with Karunas yet again, Ramnath says that the rapport they share has worked well in their films’ final output. “I have known him since Dindigul Sarathy days and have directed him in Ambasamuthiram Ambani. We both are on the same page and Aadhar has been a learning curve. Also to direct a veteran like Arun Pandian is overwhelming,” adds Ramnath.





Ineya hones her auto riding skills as Karunas joins us to talk about the making at length. “This film was supposed to be released even before the pandemic and I had to grow long hair to play the part. However, due to production difficulties, the film went on floors recently. I still waited because of the faith I had in Ramnath. Aadhar will have a similar impact that Jai Bhim had created as it stands for what is right and talks about the disparities in the society,” says Karunas. Divulging a bit about the storyline he says, “I play a building construction worker in a small town, who becomes a victim of social inequalities. Whether he fights it or succumbs to it is what Aadhar is all about.” The film is produced by P Saseekumar of Vennila Creations.









Riythvika plays Karunas’s wife in the film; director Ramnath approves the shot





As Ineya is all set, Riythvika along with Karunas gets inside the auto. Ineya impresses everyone on the sets with her driving skills. “I used to drive auto rickshaws back in my school days. Auto annas who dropped me off at school taught me. So, after brushing my riding skills, I was good to go as you might have seen. Apart from that, I had to put on weight to play this role and get used to chewing tobacco. I will have to do it till I wrap up this film. Sometimes, it is fine to do what the character requires, else I don’t patronise chewing tobacco or smoking,” she smiles.





Riythvika, who is known for playing credible roles, says that Aadhar will be yet another unique film in her filmography. “I was excited instantly when Ramnath gave me the outline of the character. I believe such characters will create an everlasting impact among the audience. Shooting for this movie has been fun,” she concludes as the time continued shooting until dawn.