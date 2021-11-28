Soul Anthem of RRR released with video featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan

Chennai :

The song’s video opens with a heart-warming note by the music director MM Keeravani. Talking about his music, Keeravani said the film “throbs with many pulse-pounding moments” and then noted. “Underlying all those spectacular sequences is one consuming emotion that elevates them. Giving musical form to the beat of that very heart was one of the most fulfilling experiences.”





The visuals of Janani impress viewers with their grandeur, but the soul-touching music is what elevates the experience.





The lyrical song opens with visuals of Ram Charan’s character, the late 19th-century tribal freedom fighter and martyr, Alluri Sitarama Raju, appearing in the uniform of a sepoy, his eyes conveying the pain he internalises.





Jr NTR’s tears in the next segment convey the anguish of his character, Komaram Bheem, the Gond freedom fighter who fought against the Nizam’s administration between 1928 and his death in a police encounter in 1940.





“Janani is just the beginning of the emotional journey envisaged by @ssrajamouli garu. #RRRSoulAnthem out on November 26th. M.M. Keeravani garu’s soulful composition will tug at your heartstrings. Stay tuned to ‘RRR’ Movie,” Ram Charan had tweeted earlier, indicating that the song is one of the highlights from the upcoming film.





It is reliably learned that the makers of RRR are planning to release the theatrical trailer of the movie during the first week of December. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevension will play the principal roles. RRR is slated to hit the screens on January 7, 2022.











