Anupam Kher was super friendly on sets: 'Connect' director Ashwin Saravanan

Chennai :

Says director Ashwin Saravanan, "We are glad we got him on board as one of the principal actors in our film. We have grown up watching him in films and it is indeed a matter of pride for us to have him on board. He was super friendly and more than accommodative during the discussions on his role and on the sets. He has expressed his happiness at being associated with a Tamil film."





Only a few days ago, Anupam Kher had tweeted, "My 522nd film is a Tamil film! Thank you dearest Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Ashwin Saravanan and everybody at Rowdy Pictures for your love and appreciation. I loved being part of the film 'Connect' and working with such a talented team. See you in theatres! Jai Ho!!"





Produced by Vignesh Shivan for Rowdy Pictures, the film's story has been written by director Ashwin along with Kavya Ramkumar.





'Connect' is a horror thriller which has been shot by cinematographer Manikantan Krishnamachary. It has music by Prithvi Chandrasekhar and editing by Richard Kevin.