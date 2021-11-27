After Rajini, Sivakarthikeyan also congratulates 'Maanaadu' team

Chennai :

Taking to Twitter, actor Sivakarthikeyan said, "Enjoyed 'Maanaadu' thoroughly. Entire team has given their best to make this racy entertainer."





The actor then went on to congratulate director Venkat Prabhu saying, he had "nailed it" with his "neat exectution" and appreciated lead actor Simbu for a performance that was "super".





The actor and producer was full of praise for actor S.J. Suryah, who he said had erupted.





He also tweeted, "Big congratulations to entire Maanaadu team. Very happy for you Kalyani Priyadarshan," and went on to appreciate the other members of the cast and crew including the film's editor K.L. Praveen, cinematographer Richard M. Nathan and its producer Suresh Kamatchi.





The actor added, "Let this success continue for our industry."





Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays the female lead in the film, responded to the congratulatory message from Sivakarthikeyan with a tweet of her own.





She said, "So so happy you watched it and that too in theatres on opening weekend. Thanks for always being a positive support that genuinely encourages this industry to grow."





It was only a few hours ago that megastar Rajinikanth had called up and congratulated producer Suresh Kamatchi, who managed to get his film released amid great difficulty.