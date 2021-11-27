Ramya Krishnan to host Bigg Boss in place of Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai after he was infected upon his arrival from the US.
The channel that hosts Bigg Boss approached several actors including Silambarasan, Shruti Haasan and Arvind Swami to host the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss. A source confirms to us that actress Ramya Krishnan, who shared screen space with Kamal Haasan in Panchathanthiram will host the weekend episodes. “Ramya already has a contract with the channel as she judged a dance reality show. So they found it easier to rope her in for Bigg Boss. An official announcement will be made soon.”
