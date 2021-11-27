Samantha to play a bisexual Tamil woman in her Hollywood debut

Chennai :

The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose Oh! Baby, the 2019 Telugu-language adaptation of the 2014 Korean film Miss Granny, was a commercial success. Oh! Baby starred Samantha. Samir Sarkar, of Singapore’s Magic Hour Films, has joined the project as executive producer.





Arrangements of Love is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari by John and British Sri Lankan actor Nimmi Harasgama, who played the female lead in Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy and is a series regular on The Good Karma Hospital. It follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland.





Samantha plays a strong-minded and funny 27-year-old woman, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. She is a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage. As much as she wants to please her parents she also wants to be able to make her own life choices.





A source close to the film’s unit told DT Next that the actress met the Downton Abbey director, Philip John, in Chennai, earlier this month. She is said to have had a discussion with John and his team and was excited about the project. “Samantha and Philip spoke at length and discussed the project. They have been admirers of each other’s works,” confirms a source, who adds, “She is expected to sign on the dotted line soon and the shoot will commence early next year and will be shot in the UK, USA and India.”





The actress made the announcement on her official Instagram account by sharing a photo with John. In the photo, the actress can be seen hugging John as they both smile for the camera. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “A whole new world! I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness… I guess it’s not every day you get to audition for a BAFTA award-winning, critically acclaimed, director of your most favourite series ‘Downton Abbey. Jumping for joy that you picked me, sir. #PhilipJohn Thank you @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity… can’t wait to start this exciting journey!!!” (sic)