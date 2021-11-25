SRK's daughter Suhana hints being heartbroken on leaving New York

Mumbai :

Suhana shared a post on Instagram hinting that she is all set to leave the big apple. She shared a monochrome picture of a building and a moving truck, which had "Don't worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker," written on it.





To caption it, Suhana dropped a broken heart emoji.





A slew of Suhana's friends shared messages on her comment section.





One wrote: "New York already misses you."





"You're going to do amazing things," said another.





A friend simply wished her good luck.