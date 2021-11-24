Andrew Garfield has had enough of questions about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Los Angeles :

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will have many enemies to face, and many believe that he will have some help from some very familiar faces as villains such as Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and what appears to be a new and updated version of Electro are confirmed to return.





'No Way Home' tells the tale of Peter Parker/Spider-Man played by Holland as he seeks the help of Doctor Strange to make the world forget that his superhero identity was unveiled. However, the spell goes awry and opens the door to the multiverse, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





Maguire and Garfield's appearance in the movie are still unconfirmed and this hasn't stopped fans from believing it, however.





Maguire doesn't seem to have spoken much about his role in the movie, but Garfield has discussed potentially returning and, it seems that he has had enough.





Garfield played the iconic superhero from 2012 to 2014 in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2.





Despite some supposed leaks, in the form of both images and videos being released, the actor still denies his involvement in the film.





In a recent GQ segment, Garfield went undercover to dispel rumours about himself.





In this video, he replied to a fan comment on a video of his recent interview with talk show host Jimmy Fallon, typing out: "Listen, at this point... I'm done. We'll all out find out when the movie comes out and we'll either be very disappointed, or we'll be very happy. Or someone will say, 'I told you so', and another person will say, 'I told you so'. We'll all find out. I'm sorry in advance."



