STR's Maanaadu to release tomorrow amid financial pressure, fans celebrate announcement

Chennai :

The makers of Silambarasan TR and director Venkat Prabhu’s much-awaited Tamil film ‘Maanaadu’ on Wednesday took to Twitter and made a shocking announcement that the film has to be postponed due to various reasons. A few hours later, it was announced that the film will hit the screens as planned.





Announcing his decision to postpone the film, just a day before it was scheduled to release, the film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi on Wednesday said, “A creation that was made with a lot of dreams. I was waiting for its delivery. It is with great pain that I announce to you all the fact that the release of ‘Maanaadu’ has been postponed. I will announce the release date later. I sincerely regret the difficulties caused.” When DT Next contacted sources close to the film, they said, “The producer had to settle a few pending payments which he had promised to post the release of the film. However, he was asked to return them before the film's release unexpectedly."





Maanaadu was allowed to release only after Suresh Kamatchi returned his dues. ” ‘Maanaadu’, that also features, S.J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, was scheduled to release on November 4 for Diwali but then the makers decided to postpone the release to November 25. Now, again the release of the film has been postponed, disappointing eagerly awaiting fans. The film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been shot by cinematographer Richard M. Nathan and is produced by Suresh Kamatchi.