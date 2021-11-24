Now people tag me as thriller director: Jeetu Joseph ahead of Drushyam 2 release

Hyderabad :

On being asked about his relationship with thrillers, Jeetu shares, "I have done comedy films, I have done family dramas, but people tag me as a thriller director. Personally speaking, I like to watch mystery movies. Since my childhood, I have watched Amanda Christie novels, Sherlock Holmes, so ofcourse I have inclination towards the genre. But as a filmmaker, I want to do all kinds if films."





He further adds, "My first film was an investigation movie, my second film was Mummy and Me which was a family film. I have also done a comedy film with Nidhi, but my 4th and 5th were thrillers - memories and Drishyam. So 2 thrillers back-to-back, immediately people started expecting thrillers from me, alongwith the producers asking me on thriller subjects. So I like thrillers, and mystery..evrything for that matter."





On speaking about his future plans, Jeetu shares, "Actually I'm planning for a family comedy, a love story, because doing back-to-back thrillers is also boring, as in the making the shots are almost same. But I like thrillers."





On being quizzed about his reluctance to remake his own film, Jeethu reveals, "My inspiration was Kamal sir was there. When it comes to Telugu, my excitement is Bingde sir, Naresh sir, Barnee sir and I'm meeting different artists who are all very experienced, being in the industry for last 20-25 years. So I love sitting with them and talking to them, which made me love making this film."





Jeethu Joseph's directorial, Drushyam 2, starring Venkatesh, Meena, Tanikella Bharani, Nadhiya, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Kruthika, Jayakumar and Esther Anil, is set to premiere on November 25 on Amazon Prime Video.