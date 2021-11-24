Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Saweetie: Filipina Americans have a blast on Grammy nominees list

Los Angeles :

Rodrigo, the year's 18-year-old breakout star, landed nominations for her debut album, 'Sour' and hit single 'Driver's License' for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, reports variety.com.





Rodrigo follows in the footsteps of Billie Eilish who in 2019 landed six similar Grammy nominations.





Singer-songwriter H.E.R., who was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, landed nominations related to her debut full-length album, 'Back of My Mind'.





H.E.R. who is part Filipino and part Black, took home a Grammy Award earlier this year when she won song of the year for 'I Can't Breathe' at the 63rd Grammy Awards.





She made Oscar history a few months later when she picked up Best Original Song for 'Fight For You' from 'Judas and the Black Messiah'.





She is one of the few Filipino women to win in the category.