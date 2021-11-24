Shoot of Vikram’s Cobra resumes in Chennai

Chennai :

The latest news is that the shoot of the film produced by Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio has resumed after a long gap in Chennai on Tuesday. “This is the final schedule that will go on for the next 25 days and with that the film will be wrapped up. Vikram has a week’s shoot left to be completed while the rest of the cast will shoot for around a couple of weeks more. Sets resembling Kolkata have been erected at a film studio in the city,” said a source close to the film unit. AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film. Popular cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut through Cobra as a villain. Srinidhi Shetty is starring opposite Vikram as the female lead.





Post this, Vikram will begin shooting for his next with Pa Ranjith. He also has Mahaan directed by Karthik Subbaraj that is awaiting a release and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The National award-winning actor, who plays Aditya Karikaalan in the movie, will complete his dubbing work in a couple of days amid his busy schedule.



