Imperial Britain had better PR, hence no one speaks about Jallianwala massacre: 'Sardar Udham' producer

"Even now almost after 70 years, the Jews who survived make sure that nobody in the world forgets what the Germans did to them," Lahiri said while speaking at a masterclass session at the ongoing 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Tuesday.

"Somehow, the Britishers for 100+ years colonised half of the world and I think they were worse than what the Nazis had done. But they are the ones with very good PR machinery, and that's the reason even today nobody talks about any of the massacres," he said.

"They carried out these massacres, the Bloody Sundays, all over the world. You have them Indonesia, Malaysia and Ireland. But somehow I don't know how they've managed to keep it away from the public focus," he added.