'Bangarraju' teaser unveiled on Naga Chaitanya's birthday

Hyderabad :

Naga Chaitanya, who is in a swaggy attire, has drawn attention with the poster. As the makers also unveiled the first look teaser featuring Naga Chaitanya, it has boosted the hype for the movie.





On Tuesday, the makers bring in the celebrations of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, by unleashing a cool teaser, featuring Naga Chaitanya from 'Bangarraju'. The teaser opens with a shot that shows off the portrait of Nagarjuna hung on the wall, after which the lens shift on Naga Chaitanya, who is walking in style while his smirk denotes his perky role in the movie 'Bangarraju'.





As the Akkineni hero walks forward, the focus shifts on the ornaments placed near his father's portrait. Naga Chaitanya then proudly wears the ornaments and walks towards his fully decorated Royal Enfield bike. On the way, the actor is seen stylishly hitting the cattle stick on the ground that settles on his bike as he walks towards it, showing off his swag.





While the 'Bangarraju' teaser unleashes the cool role of Naga Chaitanya from the movie, it also brings back the memories of 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', in which his father Nagarjuna plays a similar role.





The Akkineni father-son duo - Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will be seen sharing the screen space together for the second time in 'Bangarraju', after 'Manam'. Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty play heroines opposite Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, respectively.





Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd, while Akkineni Nagarjuna himself is the producer. Satyanand has penned the screenplay for 'Bangarraju', while Yuvaraj handles cinematography.



