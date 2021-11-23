Rajinikanth calls up Kamal Haasan, enquires about his health

Chennai :

Sources close to Rajinikanth said that the star called up his close friend Kamal over phone to primarily know about his well being.





On Monday, Kamal had tweeted saying that he had got a slight cough after his US trip and on examination, it was confirmed that he had contracted Covid-19. Stating that he had isolated himself in a hospital, the actor stressed the point that the pandemic hadn't gone away and asked people to be safe.





Later, in a statement, the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, where Kamal has been admitted, said, "Sri Kamal Haasan is admitted in SRMC for complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever. He was tested Covid positive. He is on medical management and his condition is stable."





The actor had gone to the US to attend an event and promote Indian Khadi to western nations. It is on his return that he tested Covid positive.