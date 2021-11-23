Tue, Nov 23, 2021

Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan's first look motion posters revealed

Published: Nov 23,202103:23 PM by Online desk

Updated: Nov 23,202103:27 PM

Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday took to her social media handle to release the much-awaited 'Atrangi Re' first look motion posters starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and herself.

Screengrabs from the first look motion posters of 'AtrangiRe' released by Disney+Hotstar
