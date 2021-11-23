Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan's first look motion posters revealed

Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday took to her social media handle to release the much-awaited 'Atrangi Re' first look motion posters starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and herself.
The motion posters shared by the actors on their social media gives us a glimpse of the colourful world of the three characters - Vishu played by Dhanush, Atrangi No.2 played by Akshay Kumar and Rinku played by Sara Ali Khan.
Introducing Sara as Atrangi No. 1, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Ek ladki…pyaar mein paagal Miliye Atrangi No. 1 Rinku se kal."
While introducing Dhanush as Atrangi No. 2, he wrote, "Meet iss love story ka Atrangi No.2, naam jiska hai Vishu!"
Introducing his character, he further added, "An Atrangi story about the madness of love. Adding magic to this story, yours truly!"
In October 2020, the team resumed filming in Madurai, followed by a schedule in Delhi. The creators have now settled on a digital release on the Disney+Hotstar.
Atrangi Re is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films and directed by Aanand L Rai. Himanshu Sharma wrote the screenplay. The film's soundtrack was created by AR Rahman, with songs written by Irshad Kamil.
