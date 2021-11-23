'Genre flicks set in regional milieu will find an audience'

Chennai :

The team of Jango looks a bit tautened as they walk in to our office to talk about their film that released on November 19. The unique storyline has opened to a positive review for its unconventional screenplay. “The audience is always in lookout for something new and they have accepted new genres. Hence, I had no qualms when I wrote the screenplay. Indru Netru Naalai was a first-of-its-kind movie in Tamil cinema at the time of its release. New genres strike a chord when there is nativity added to it. Though the film is about time loop there won’t be an overdose of it,” director Mano Karthikeyan said. The film also marks the debut of actor Sathish, who plays the lead in the film alongside Mirnalini Ravi. He says that it wasn’t a heavy subject for debutant as Mano had his plans chalked out well before the film went on floors. “Though it took a while for me to process the concept, Mano helped me understand the concept and its complexities. We had various brainstorming and script-reading sessions before I had a clear picture. However, during the making of the film there were some difficulties as it is my character that enters time loop. I am glad we pulled it off,” Sathish joined the conversations.





Jango though released after Enemy and MGR Magan this Deepavali, it was technically her third film for which she faced the camera after Super Deluxe and Champion. “I was excited because CV Kumar’s production house has always delivered intriguing films and I realised that Jango is going to be another one-of-its kind movie. My screen space in my previous films were limited whereas Jango gave me the space to perform and groom myself because the screen time is comparatively more. The script too gave me a wide range of options to learn as there are different emotions attached to my character. I agreed to play an alien in Super Deluxe because I wanted to get a first-hand experience of cinema as I didn’t have the capacity at that point in time to perform in a full-length role. When that happened I wanted to explore further for which Jango ended up being the perfect platform,” explained Mirnalini.





Despite the audience opening up to experimental films has producers in Tamil cinema warmed up to fund such films? “The script was rejected several times before CV Kumar was excited with the concept. Every time I told a producer that it was a time loop concept, I was asked to come back with a proper commercial entertainer. I am glad that the film is made and it is out in theatres today,” he concludes.



