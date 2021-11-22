Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor reunite for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', to be released in Oct 2022

Mumbai :

The movie, which appears to be a cricket drama, is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022.





The production banner shared the news on their official social media pages.





''It takes a partnership of the hearts to achieve a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, a match made for the winning streak! Coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022,'' the post read.





Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in ''Mr And Mrs Mahi'', whose tagline reads: ''No dream is ever chased alone.'' The actors previously worked together on 2021's horror comedy ''Roohi''.





''Mr And Mrs Mahi'' will be helmed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film ''Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'' starring Kapoor in the title role.





Sharma has collaborated with his ''Gunjan Saxena'' co-writer Nikhil Mehrotra on this project.





Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have backed the film for Dharma Productions.