Rakul Preet, Aman Preet launch app for aspiring talent in industry

Chennai :

It helps aspiring actors, directors, editors, writers, dancers, choreographers, and other professionals, who wants to work in films, make their dreams come true. The app provide life changing opportunities in Indian Cinema on a level playing field, to budding artists all over the world.





Rakul, Co-Founder says, “With StarringYou we are looking at building an ecosystem which is a one stop destination for all the aspiring talent we have in the country and globally. The app will have all the divisions and tie up be it music, casting, media & production houses, we’ll be working on all the aspects. Our aim is to build such creative partnerships with the talent that are looking for a platform to showcase their work.”









“It’s a recruitment platform that is open to both, aspiring talent and talent hunters. It’s got exciting tie-ups with established production and media houses like Anti Casting, Pooja Entertainment, Hummara Movie, Luv Films, Venkatadri Talkies, Vision Celeb Hub, Suresh Productions, Music labels - Just Music and Salim Merchant to ensure that upcoming talent gets to work with the best in the film industry. And this is just the beginning," adds Aman, Founder & CEO – StarringYou and also brother to Rakul.