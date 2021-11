Kamal tests positive for Covid, admitted to pvt hospital in Chennai

Chennai :

The actor took to Twitter, "There was slight cough after returning from the US trip. Tests confirmed that I contracted Covid. Have been isolated in a hospital. I request everyone who came in contact with me to stay safe."





He also asked everyone to take care as the pandemic is not over yet.

The actor had gone to Chicago to meet Makkal Needhi Maiam executives. During the meeting, they had discussed party-related works and future plans.