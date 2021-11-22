Warner Bros to re-release 1999's 'The Matrix' in Indian theatres on Dec 3

Mumbai :

Warner Bros. Pictures Monday announced that it will be re-releasing the 1999 blockbuster movie ''The Matrix'' on December 3, ahead of the worldwide theatrical premiere of the fourth installment ''The Matrix Resurrections'' on December 22.





''The Matrix'', featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Laurence Fishburne, and Hugo Weaving, was directed by Wachowski sisters -- Lana and Lilly. They directed the other two installments -- ''The Matrix Reloaded'', ''The Matrix Revolutions'' -- both of which came out in the year 2003. The upcoming fourth film, ''The Matrix Resurrections'', is written and directed by Lana Wachowski.





The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.