Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1 set to release in July-Aug 2022

Chennai :

“The post-production work is happening in full swing. The team is in its final phase of dubbing and there is VFX work to be done. Post-editing, Mani Ratnam will take a call on whether any of the scenes would require a patchwork. The film, which is made on an international scale will require several rounds of promotions before release. Hence, there is no possibility that PS-1 will release before July 2022.