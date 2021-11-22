Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1 set to release in July-Aug 2022

There have been various reports doing the rounds on social media that Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-1 or PS-1 will hit the screens on April 28. However, sources in Tinseltown deny these and tell us that the film will release in July or August 2022.
Chennai:
“The post-production work is happening in full swing. The team is in its final phase of dubbing and there is VFX work to be done. Post-editing, Mani Ratnam will take a call on whether any of the scenes would require a patchwork. The film, which is made on an international scale will require several rounds of promotions before release. Hence, there is no possibility that PS-1 will release before July 2022.
