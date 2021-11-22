Mon, Nov 22, 2021

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1 set to release in July-Aug 2022

Published: Nov 22,202106:45 AM

There have been various reports doing the rounds on social media that Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-1 or PS-1 will hit the screens on April 28. However, sources in Tinseltown deny these and tell us that the film will release in July or August 2022.

Poster of 'Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-1'
Chennai:
“The post-production work is happening in full swing. The team is in its final phase of dubbing and there is VFX work to be done. Post-editing, Mani Ratnam will take a call on whether any of the scenes would require a patchwork. The film, which is made on an international scale will require several rounds of promotions before release. Hence, there is no possibility that PS-1 will release before July 2022.

