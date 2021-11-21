Sun, Nov 21, 2021

Valimai is all set to have a biggest solo release

Published: Nov 21,202109:38 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The most anticipated movie of the year, Valimai is all set to release on Pongal, 2022 with #ThalaPongal hastag breaks the internet.

Ajith Kumar from Valimai movie
Ajith Kumar from Valimai movie
Chennai:
As per a trade analyst Valimai is confirmed to be the biggest action blockbuster which will have a solo release. As no movie is seen in the race trade analysts believe that the movie would break box office records of all previous films of Thala Ajith. 


Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations