Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler joked about their lack of experience on 'West Side Story'

She told Total Film magazine: "I'm pretty sure the only musical-esque thing he's done is 'Anything Goes' in 'Temple of Doom'! Whenever we would read things from sceptics - about Spielberg doing a musical - I'm like, 'That's one of the most incredible film openings ever!'





"But we definitely had conversations. I had never done a film before. And he'd never done a musical before. We would make jokes that we were going to teach each other how it's done!"





Zegler found stepping on set for her first movie role a "terrifying experience", reports femalefirst.co.uk.





However, seeing the movie as a whole has made her realise the finished product is "pretty darn awesome".





She added: "I meant, it was absolutely a terrifying experience for me in the moment. But I've seen the finished product now. And I'm not scared anymore, which is great. That's a huge compliment to Steven. We just did the best we could and the best we could is pretty darn awesome."



