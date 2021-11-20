Fathers of Tamil stars Kathir, Vishal join cast of upcoming crime thriller

The fathers of two Tamil stars -- Logu, father of Kathir, who played the lead in the critically acclaimed 'Pariyaerum Perumal', and G.K. Reddy, father of Vishal -- will be seen sharing screen space in director Dinesh Lakshmanan's upcoming film that is being produced by Arul Kumar.
On Friday, the film unit officially announced that the two men had come onboard by putting out welcome posters for them. Tentatively titled Production#2, the film will be a crime thriller featuring Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles.
Sources close to the unit said the film will be female-centric and that Arjun plays the role of an investigating officer in it. It will showcase the cinematography of Saravanan Abhimanyu and Bharath Aaseevagan's music.
