Sasikumar's next to be helmed by Marimuthu

As Sasikumar awaits the release of rural entertainers Kombu Vecha Singamda and Rajavamsam, he has signed yet another project that will go on floors soon. The film will be helmed by Marimuthu of Thoratti fame and will have its music by Sam CS.
Chennai:
Produced by GM Davidraj of Standard Enter tainments, the film will be shot in Theni, Tenkasi and other surrounding locales. The cast and crew of this film will be officially announced soon.
Sasikumar was recently seen in Udan pirappe and MGR Magan.
