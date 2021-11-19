Simbu is a director's delight: Venkat Prabhu

Chennai :

During the course of his speech at a pre-release event that happened recently, Venkat Prabhu, said that the two most difficult characters in his film, which deals with the concept of time loop, were played by Simbu and S J Suryah.





"The reason I say they had the most difficult characters is because it was these two who had to keep doing the same thing in different, different ways," Venkat Prabhu disclosed and said that in particular, the actor shot a seven-minute long scene in a single take.





"The scene is a difficult one and primarily between Simbu, who plays a character called Abdul Khaliq and S J Suryah, who plays a police officer. But how we shot the scene was that we shot Simbu's part separately and S J Suryah's part separately.





"Simbu had to deliver his lines looking at a camera and the way, he did that was extraordinary," Venkat Prabhu said and added that the actor's performance brought tears to not just his eyes but to the entire unit.





The film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been shot by cinematographer Richard M Nathan and produced by Suresh Kamatchi.







